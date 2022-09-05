Spezia boss commends Ghana striker Emmanuel Gyasi after Bologna draw

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Spezia coach Luca Gotti praised Emmanuel Gyasi following the club's 2-2 draw with Bologna in Serie A over the weekend.



Gotti was impressed by the performance of the Ghanaian attacker and M'Bala Nzola's defensive play, particularly in the first half of the thrilling match.



“In the first half the two of them did an enormous defensive job, they were very good, they managed the numerical inferiority, they managed to concede without starting the team. Then they paid," Gotti said.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian footballer was making his fifth league appearance in a row this season.



Gyasi, who was named Spezia captain prior to the season's start, has yet to score, but his work rate has been impressive.