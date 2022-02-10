Spezia absolutely have to improve to score points - Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

La Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi spoke to DAZN before the match against Roma in the Serie A.



His team Spezia has one defeat in five straight games winning against Sampdoria, Milan, Genoa and Napoli.



In their last game against ambitious Salernitana they drew 2-2.



"So many comebacks have you suffered? It is something we need to improve. Here with Lazio it happened and also with Sassuolo. It is something that, even with the coach, we are working and we absolutely have to improve to score points" he told DAZN



Ghana's Emmanuel Gyasi has played 23 games in the 2021/22 Serie A and has cored four goals.



