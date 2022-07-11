Spezia Calcio have to go faster than the others - Emmanuel Gyasi ahead of next season

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi believes his side must up their game in the 2022/23 season in order to make an impact.



Gyasi’s outfit has on two occasions battled for relegation and will hope to change the narrative in the upcoming season.



Last season, the Ghanaian forward was instrumental as Spezia survived relegation at the end of the campaign.



Speaking to Sky Sport, Gyasi admitted Serie A is difficult and is of the view his outfit must go faster than other clubs in the upcoming season to make an impact.



“Am I a handyman? I always try, because I always put myself at the coach's disposal. Where he thinks he can lend a hand, I make myself available. We have been doing very well at La Spezia for two years, with two incredible saves. Next year we will leave and we will know that we will have to go faster than the others: Serie A is difficult, especially for a young team like ours.



