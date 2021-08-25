'Speedy recovery menua' - Kamaldeen Sulemana on latest injury to Stade Rennes teammate Jeremy Doku

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Stade Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has wished Jeremy Doku well after the Belgium international suffered an injury at the weekend.



Doku was replaced during the side's 1-0 win over Nantes after picking up a thigh problem.



The winger is now facing spells on the sidelines following the late setback at the weekend.



The wideman was forced off two minutes before the break after picking up the thigh injury in the match on Sunday.



And teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana has wished him well as he embarks on the journey of recovery.



After two straight draws, Rennes beat Nantes 1-0 courtesy of a strike by Martin Terrier.



But Doku's injury left them worried. The 19-year-old who has been linked with Liverpool all summer is a doubt for Sunday's game against Angers.



And could miss Belgium's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for early next month.



