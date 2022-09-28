Spearhead Ghana boxing to produce talents like yourself – Chief begs Azumah Nelson

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Council in the Eastern region, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, has called on boxing champion Professor Azuma Nelson to direct and take charge of the boxing industry to produce more professionals like himself.



Speaking to Angel news, Odeneho stated that Azumah Nelson should add his voice and coach the upcoming boxers in the country for them to also achieve great feats and make Ghana proud as he did years ago.



“So we will beg you to add your voice to the boxing this time among the youths… they should allow you to direct them well so we see a product like you”, Odeneho stated.



According to Odeneho Kwarfo Akoto III, the youth in boxing currently are not competing well on the world stage which he attributed to a lack ideas, a situation Azumah Nelson can be of help.



Odeneho added that Professor Azumah had a vision towards his boxing career despite the challenges he faced including being cheated by the whites which did not discourage him from his goals.



He made this call when Azumah Nelson paid a courtesy call to the palace at Akwamufie ahead of a citation to honour him by Nana Asamoah Yeboah Afari, founder and Executive director of Royal Senchi Hotel.



Professor Azumah Nelson expressed his excitement and warm reception of Odeneho Kwarfo Akoto III and his elders for the gesture of love shown him.



He ended by thanking the gathering and promise to send the citation very far.