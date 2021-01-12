Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Spanish side Mallorca pushing to sign Anderlecht mis-fit Mohammed Dauda

Striker, Dauda Mohammed

Spanish second-tier side Mallorca have reignited their interest in signing Ghana youth international striker Mohammed Dauda, GHANASoccernet.com can report.



Los Bermellones (The Vermilions) were unsuccessful in bringing the Anderlecht fringe player to the Balearic Islands during the summer and are back again.



According to IB3 Notícies, head coach Luis García Plaza wants needs a prolific striker to power their promotion campaign.



Mallorca are second on the table; three points behind leaders Espanyol.



The club's current top attackers Abdón Prats and Amath Ndiaye have five and three goals respectively.



Dauda is down the pecking order at Anderlecht this term and the 22-year-old has made just four appearances (44 minutes).



Last season, he played on loan at Danish Superliga side Esbjerg where he scored four goals.