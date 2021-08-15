Spanish outfit Villanovense FC signs Ghanaian attacker Seth Airam

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish lower-tier club, Villanovense FC have completed the loan signing of Ghanaian international Seth Airam Vega Ramírez on a season-long loan.



The forward joins from Cadiz and will be hoping to impress during his stay at the new club throughout the 2021/2022 football season.



“The Villanovense Football Club informs that it has incorporated the player Seth Airam Vega Ramírez (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 07/01/1998) to the squad of Juanma Pavón, a player who works in the forward position and comes from Cádiz CF in form of assignment,” an official announcement from Villanovense FC has said.



Seth Airam is a powerful young forward with a lot of mobility, work, and sacrifice.



In the past, he has played for clubs including Ejea, as well as Recreativo Huelva.