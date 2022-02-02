Spanish lower-tier side Xerez CD signs Ghanaian midfielder Joshua Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish lower-tier outfit, Xerez CD have announced the successful signing of Ghanaian midfielder Joshua Appiah.



The defensive midfielder has been signed to provide the club with a squad boost in the second round of the 2021/22 football season.



“Club Deportivo and Joshua Appiah ( Ghana, 07/01/1996) reach an agreement for his incorporation to the azulinas ranks. The midfielder, with experience in the Third RFEF, played last season at the Avilés Stadium and will soon be placed under the command of Emilio Fajardo,” an official statement from Xerez CD has said.



Joshua Appiah is a defensive midfielder who is characterized by his versatility. He can play and excel in different positions in midfield.



In addition, he is a player with a great physique and a lot of quality in the game.



During the first round of the season, the former CD Leganes man featured in 10 matches in the Third Division for his Avilés Stadium CF outfit.



He is elated with his new move and ready to make an impact to help the club.



