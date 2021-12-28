Spanish authorities chase Samuel Eto'o over tax evasion

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o owes nearly one million euros in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said on Monday.



The 40-year-old, who earlier this month was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, appeared on a list published by the Spanish tax office of people and companies that owe over €600 000.



The former striker is listed as owing €981,598.19 to the Spanish tax office.



The four-time African player of the year played for a series of Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, before retiring from football in 2019. Contacted by AFP, a tax office spokesman said he was not authorized to give details on the player's tax debt.



Spanish public prosecutors in 2016 accused Eto'o of conspiring to evade €3.9 million in taxes owed on income from his image rights when he was playing for FC Barcelona.



Over 7 200 names appeared on the tax office list that was published on Monday, including Twitter and Spanish TV personality Kiko Matamoros.



Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar topped the annual list last year, with the tax office saying at the time he owed €34.6 million from when he played for FC Barcelona from 2013-17.



Spain has cracked down on footballers for not paying their fair share in taxes in recent years, including Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.