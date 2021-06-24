Spain rock Slovakia to reach last 16 and Sweden top group E on day of goals at Euro 2020

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: Betway Ghana

Spain capitalised on a Slovakia implosion to seal their place in the last 16 with a 5-0 hammering in Seville, which also knocked their opponents out of the competition.



Alvaro Morata saw his early penalty - awarded by VAR - saved by Martin Dubravka before Spain strolled to a victory that takes them through in second place, setting up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday.



Dubravka went from hero to zero after punching the rebound from a Pablo Sarabia shot into his own net on the half-hour, before Aymeric Laporte rose highest to double Spain's lead in injury time and net his first goal for his country after the goalkeeper had gone walkabout.



Slovakia emerged throwing caution to the wind, knowing only a point would give them real hope of progression, but quickly sank without trace once Sarabia swept home Jordi Alba's low ball 11 minutes into the second half.



Ferran Torres then scored a deft backheel flick with his first touch (67) as Sarabia turned provider, before Juraj Kucka put through his own net to cap a dreadful Slovakia display and take the own-goal tally at Euro 2020 to a bewildering eight.



Sweden secured top spot in Group E with a last-gasp 3-2 win as Poland were eliminated despite two goals from Robert Lewandowski.



Only a win could have kept Poland in Euro 2020 but any hope of that appeared to have gone when Emil Forsberg followed up his goal in the second minute with another after the break.



But Lewandowski, who had struck the crossbar twice in the first half, pulled one back with a wonderful shot on the angle before conjuring up an unlikely equaliser late on.



As Paulo Sousa's side pushed hard for the winning goal they needed they left spaces at the back and substitute Viktor Claesson capitalised to win the game in stoppage time.



That goal moved Janne Andersson's Sweden above Spain in Group E and they now travel to Glasgow to face Ukraine or the Czech Republic depending on what happens later in the evening in Group F.





Euro 2020 update is by courtesy BetWay. Bet responsibly. Not open to persons under 18 years.