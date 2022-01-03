Southampton's Mohammed Salisu records enviable feat in Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has achieved an enviable feat in the English Premier League for the 2021-22 season.



The young central defender has been in the form of his life for Southampton this campaign playing 18 games (with 17 of them coming by way of starts).



With over 1500 minutes played, Salisu, it turns out has made the most interceptions in the league this term.



The statistics read 44 interceptions for the Ghanaian, 4 more than the next player on the list; Everton’s Michael Keane.



This is certainly an impressive feat for Salisu who has settled in well in only his second season in England. The former Real Valladolid defender has made huge strides in becoming a regular for Coach Ralph Hassenhuttl who has trusted Salisu to play various roles across the defensive unit of his setup.



With his output, he’s surely proving value for money for the Saints and at age 22, Salisu can only get better with time.



He is yet to play for Ghana’s senior national team. The player has indicated he’s not ready yet amid several efforts by the Ghana Football Association to get him to play for the Black Stars.