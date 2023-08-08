Southampton ready to offer Kamaldeen Sulemana to Everton on loan or for £25m

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Southampton have expressed their willingness to offer Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to Everton, either on loan or a permanent transfer fee of £25 million.



Everton's interest in the talented winger has been reignited after their previous attempt to secure his services fell through, resulting in his move to Southampton during the last January transfer window.



However reports suggest that Southampton are prepared to consider a loan deal for Sulemana, but negotiations also include the possibility of a buy option.



Kamaldeen Sulemana's name has been on Everton's radar for some time.



The Toffees had shown interest in the Ghanaian player from his time at Stade Rennes, even before his move to Southampton for a reported fee of £22 million.



Kamaldeen Sulemana showcased glimpses of his exceptional potential, though his performances weren't sufficient to keep Southampton in the Premier League.



The winger scored two stunning goals against Liverpool on the final day of the season as Southampton were relegated to the Championship.



