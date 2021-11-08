Southampton coach impressed with Salisu's development

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

After having Mohammed Salisu wait patiently to make an impact at Southampton, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has claimed, "we knew that this would be his season."



The 22-year-old Ghanaian defender has progressed from playing barefoot on African sand pitches to being a crucial player in Hasenhuttl's substantially improved Premier League defensive machine.



Only relegated West Brom conceded more goals than 15th-placed Saints last season, with Hasenhuttl's side preserving a woeful one clean sheet this side of the New Year.



Salisu, a former Real Valladolid player, has seen his market value rise this season in the Premier League.



“We hoped, we knew that this should have been now his season after a long time, until he started playing for us,” Hasenhuttl said.



“We always spoke about the long-term project with him and he is more and more now the player you’re happy have in the team.



“His defences are super strong and this is what you need in this team and in this league.”