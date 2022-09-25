Southampton celebrates Salisu's Black Stars debut against Brazil

Sports News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: southamptonfc.com

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu made his international debut for Ghana this evening against World Cup favourites Brazil.



The 23-year-old was introduced as a half-time substitute for the Black Stars for the friendly that was played in Le Havre, France.



Unfortunately for Salisu, his country already trailed 3-0 by the time of his introduction, with Tottenham’s Richarlison bagging a brace after Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos headed the South Americans in front.



With no further goals in the second half, the centre-back did his chances no harm of earning a first start in Tuesday’s friendly with Nicaragua in Spain.



That will be Ghana’s last match before their World Cup campaign gets under way against Portugal on November 24th.