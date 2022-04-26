South Korea urged to pick three points from Ghana at World Cup to have any chance of making knockout stage

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former South Korea player, Ahn Jung-hwan has stressed that failure to beat Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the end of the Asian national team.



At the end of the world cup draw in Qatar, South Korea was pitted in Group H. In the group, the national team of the Asian country is to face Portugal, Uruguay, and Ghana.



Admitting that Portugal and Uruguay are stronger opponents, Ahn Jung-hwan believes South Korea must beat Ghana by all means to stand any chance of advancing to the knockout phase of the tournament.



"If we don't catch Ghana, it's really over,” Ahn Jung-hwan who played at the '2002 Korea-Japan World Cup has said.



At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, South Korea will play its first match against Uruguay.



Subsequently, the Asian outfit will take on Portugal before playing Ghana in the final group match.