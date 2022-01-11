South Africans mock Ghana after defeat to Morocco in 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s pain has become South Africa’s joy as some citizens of the country are revelling in Ghana’s defeat to Morocco in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Some South Africans took to social media after the match on Monday, January 10, 2021 to voice out their excitement over the pipping of the Black Stars by the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



Ghana and South Africa have somehow become rivals following a controversial penalty awarded the Black Stars by a Senegalese referee in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in November 2021.



Pained by the decision, the South African Football Association petitioned, demanding a replay of the tie.



FIFA however threw out the petition on the grounds it failed to the basic requirement for the filing of such cases.



Since then, the South Africans have taken a stance to throw a jibe at Ghana at any little opportunity.



Monday, January 10, 2021 presented them one such opportunity as the Black Stars fell to Morocco in a Group C opener of the 2021 AFCON.



An 83rd minute strike by Sofiane Boufal handed Morocco a precious three points against the Black Stars of Ghana.





For Ghana ???????? to Get knocked out in the Group stages #AFCON2021 ???? ???????????????????????????? — MR THIZOZO ???????? (@MrThizozo) January 9, 2022

Ghana forgot to bribe the match officials today. unbelievable pic.twitter.com/37cSPOsRuF — ???????????? ???? ???? ????♂️???????? (@Rejoice_Ithe) January 10, 2022

South Africans to Ghana right now. pic.twitter.com/bZElPTxCAJ — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) January 10, 2022

So as South Africans we are supporting any team playing against Ghana? — uMantuli weNdebele???????? (@MaNtuliPorsche) January 10, 2022

Ola Morocco ????????



Thank you for beating Ghana ????????



Your new friend,

Bafana Bafana supporter !!#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/CzVM7ktWkB — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) January 10, 2022

Tweets after that Ghana defeat against Morocco shows that South Africans will never forgive Ghana for what happened in the #WCQ ???????? — Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) January 10, 2022

I don't Ghana because of the South Africa vs Ghana saga. I like Nigeria because they have players who play in SA in the PSL and they have never robbed South Africa. — Mhlengi (@Mhlengi_boyka) January 11, 2022

@LuisSuarez9 when are u coming to South Africa we want to apologize for supporting Ghana and we wish u could have bitten them as well #AFCON2021 — Sthembiso Zimu (@zimu_sthembiso) January 11, 2022

Ghana cheated on South Africa, time to pay. https://t.co/3pRCZXvTkI — Savage Savo4 (@SavageSavo4) January 11, 2022