South African club Maritzburg United announce signing of striker Richard Zumah

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Africa Premier League club Maritzburg United have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Richard Agbalegah Zumah, the club announced on Wednesday.



Zumah is joining the 'Team of Choice' from Ivorian side FC San Pedro where he spent only one season.



The 24-year-old has previously played in Iraq for Baghdad SC in 2019 and Karbala'a FC in 2017 respectively.



Zumah moved to the Middle East from Ghanaian lower-tier side Emmanuel FC after rejecting a transfer to giants Hearts of Oak.



"Richard Zumah is quite unknown here, coming (originally) from Ghana," said Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp.



"He played lately for San Pedro in the Ivory Coast, we followed him and we believe a player with his structure, with his style will fit our idea of playing.



"He's just coming in, he needs some days, he's still young and a player with a certain ability to improve and to fit in, in a proper way.



"We really worked on it in the background, not in public, over weeks to bring them in and get them here and we are very happy to have them as part of our squad."