South African FA warned not to appeal FIFA's ruling

FIFA dismisses SAFA's petition



Ex-South Africa captain says SAFA had no evidence



SAFA accused GFA of match-fixing





Former Bafana Bafana skipper, Neil Tovey has warned the South African FA not to appeal FIFA's ruling on Ghana versus South Africa case.



Tovey believes it is will be impossible for the association to overturn FIFA's verdict.



SAFA petitioned FIFA over poor officiating in South Africa's defeat to Ghana in the World qualifier.



Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 in the Group G decider in Cape Coast last month. Andre Ayew's 34th-minute penalty separated the two sides, sending Ghana to the playoffs.



In the complaint, SAFA accused the referee on the day, Ndiye Maquette of match manipulation.



Unfortunately, their petition was dismissed by FIFA on December 3, 2021, which Tovey was not surprised by FIFA's decision.



“I told you, it’s very difficult to overturn a referee’s decision,” Tovey told Kickoff.com.



“Unless you can prove he has taken a bribe you will not get that decision in your favour.



“It’s extremely difficult to get a ruling on the referee’s decision unless you can prove he has taken a bribe.



“I can’t advise SAFA, I’m not in a position to do that and Danny Jordaan is clued up enough as he is part of Fifa.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns player also advised SAFA not to appeal the ruling.



“What I think, is that they don’t have a chance with an appeal. It’s very seldom you get a favourable decision unless you can prove they have taken a bribe.



“But even with the bad decisions of the referee, you can’t change the results.



He continued that the best results South Africa could get from the appeal will be a punishment for the referee.



“However the referee could still be punished for his bad decisions by not being chosen to officiate in the Afcon or even the 2022 World Cup.



“But for Bafana Bafana and SAFA, the decision will not be overturned.”