BBC Pidgin of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

South Africa powerful Zulu King burial go happun for night wit men only

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini burial go happun on Wednesday with private burial followed by memorial on Thursday.



AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tell South African tori ppo, SABC News on Sunday about di latest arrangement for di Zulu King burial.



Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tok say na only a select group of men go fit to attend di burial on Wednesday.



Dem bin cancel di lie in state ceremony of late King Goodwill Zwelithini on top di coronavirus safety protocols wey already dey on groun.



Di 72 year old King bin die of complications from Covid 19 on Friday.



Oga Buthelezi tok say na meeting dem bin hold to tok about di burial wen dem decide say "di King go want make dm bury am for night and make only men attend so e go be private event for di royal family".



E further add say, na so dem bin bury im two sons Prince Butho and Prince Lekthula wen dem die.



Buthelezi add say di Presidency bin declar State Funeral Category 1 for di King but as dem no dey do state burial, "di presidency go support wetin dem dey call memorial service on Tuesday."



Tori be say President Jacob Zuma go enta di KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace for Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal to visit di family of di late king wey pipo dey describe as leader wey lead from front to promote di Zulu culture.



IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa tok say "di death of im Majesty don naked di kontri and di Zulu nation."



President Cyril Ramaphosa say im death come during di period wey di nation bin don hope say di monarch go recover.