South Africa football suffers another blow after Ghana defeat

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

South Africa petitions FIFA over Ghana game



Danny Jordaan slams Kurt Okraku



FIFA rejects South Africa petition



Even before they recover from the defeat suffered at FIFA over their game against the Ghana, South African football has been hit with another bad news.



South Africa, after losing their 2022 World Cup qualifying game against the Black Stars sought refuge at the Disciplinary Committee with a plethora of allegations against the Senegalese referee who officiated the game and the Ghana Football Association.



Their attempt to use the boardroom route to get their World Cup dreams on track backfired after FIFA threw out their petition.



FIFA on Friday, December 3, 2021 ruled that their complaints by the South Africa football Association (SAFA) has been thrown out on procedural grounds.



The news hits the South Africans so badly that they petitioned FIFA to explain to them why it ruled in favour of Ghana.



Whiles they continue to ‘bleed’ from that experience, their celebrated prosecutor has resigned from the Premier Soccer League.



Nande Becker decided to vacate his position after eight years as the prosecutor of the PSL.



Becker is quoted to have told iDiski Times that “I resigned with effect [on] 30 November 2021”.



He however declined to comment on why he has stepped down from his position.



