South Africa eyes pre-AFCON friendly with Ghana after FIFA humiliation - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

South Africa have reportedly requested a friendly against Ghana before the commencement of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



A report by ghanasoccernet.com indicates that the Rainbow nation has penned their request to the Ghana Football Association.



In recent weeks, the South African FA and Ghanaian FA have had a go at each other after the Black Stars knocked out South Africa from the FIFA World qualifiers last month.



SAFA following the painful exit accused GFA of match-fixing. They filed a protest which got dismissed by FIFA.



After the back and forth, SAFA has requested to give Ghana a competitive test before the AFCON.



South Africa could not qualify for the tournament that will be staged in Cameroon early next year.



Bafana Bafana could not make it through the qualifies as they placed third in a group that Ghana topped with 13 points.



At the AFCON, Ghana is paired with Morrocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.



The GFA is reportedly planning international friendlies to prepare the Black Stars.