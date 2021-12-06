South Africa exhibited ignorance with FIFA petition – Human Right activist

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, the Chairman of the World Human Rights Council for Africa and Ghana, has said the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) exhibited 'ignorance' about the laws governing football in their legal battle with the Ghana Football Association.



Oyanka said SAFA were blinded by emotions and could not apply the rules required in their protest against Ghana.



South Africa lost a World Cup qualifying decider against Ghana on November 14, 2021. The South African Football Association(SAFA) petitioned FIFA, accusing referee, Ndiaye Maquette of manipulation.



FIFA in a release on December 3rd dismissed the protest stating that it is 'inadmissible'.



Anumle Oyanka is said to have chided SAFA for acting based on emotions instead of focusing on the merits of their case.



He also spelt out the considerations made by the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA in dismissing SAFA’s petition.



“We all know that two teams cannot emerge as the leaders of the group do in such a case a decision from a referee, perhaps coupled with a moment of brilliance, can separate the two. At the end of the 90 minutes, the better side which happens to be Ghana won the game,” Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka said as quoted by SportsWorldghana.com



“Neutral commentators have said that Ghana dominated the game. That’s part of the reason FIFA rejected the SA protests, in case you don’t know. They will consider the quality displayed by the protesting team, the likelihood they are the better side, and whether they deserve a rematch. And the merits of their accusations against the referee whom they claim was 90% responsible for their failure. How much truth is in that? Nii Oyanka quizzed. Frivolous protest thrown out of the window by FIFA he said”. he added



The former footballer turned Traditional leader in Ghana continued that SAFA had it wrong in targeting the referee.



“To claim the referee was patently biased and gave 87% of wrong decisions in favour of Ghana was far-fetched. The South Africans were carried by emotions than the objective assessment. To claim the referee was patently biased and gave 87 per cent of wrong decisions in favour of Ghana was far-fetched and even shows that ignorance in football management”. he concluded.