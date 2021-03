BBC Pidgin of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

South Africa crocodiles: Hunt dey on after mass escape for Western Cape

Authorities dey hunt down unknown number of young crocodiles

Authorities dey hunt down unknown number of young crocodiles afta dem escape from one breeding farm for South Africa Western Cape province.



Officials say dem don recapture like 27 of di reptiles but dem don also admit say dem no know how many more dem need to find.



Di believe na say di crocodiles escape through one fence wey break for di breeding farm outside Bonnievale and find dia way enta di Breede River.



Dem don draw ear give local residents make dem no approach dem.



"Obviously, dem dey very dangerous. Dem be wild animals even though dem bin dey captivity," na so Petro van Rhyn, spokeswoman for di region environmental service, CapeNature.



"Pipo must not approach dem and stay clear of di river until dem capture dem."



Di crocodiles, wey dem believe to be 1.5m (4ft 11in) in length, escape on Wednesday.



Police don set up special unit to track down di crocodiles and dem dey use bait inside cage dem near di riverbank, CapeNature tok.

Join our Newsletter