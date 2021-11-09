South Africa club release Ghanaian striker for carrying 'bad luck'

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Anas, who once thanked his wife and girlfriend in a post-match interview, has been shockingly released by South African top-flight side TS Galaxy on the grounds of ‘carrying bad luck'.



Some senior players of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) approached the club's leadership that their current struggling status in the league table is because of the presence of Anas in the squad which led to the club's decision to fire the Ghanaian star.



The Ghanaian striker joined Free State Stars and they were relegated before he moved to Polokwane City where they suffered a similar fate. He then made a move to Black Leopards and they were also relegated.



Subsequently he transfered to TS Galaxy and this has now sparked concerns among the players that they would be relegated if the Ghanaian is not sacked.



This led to the decision of the management of the club to sack the Ghanaian star who went viral four years ago after agreeing with the players that Anas is carrying the bad luck thats now spreading among the squad.



A source told South Africa's Citizen News newspaper that the Galaxy players raised their concern about Anas having bad luck and transferring it to the whole team.



“Every team he’s played for here (in South Africa) has either dodged relegation by a whisker or got relegated. He was at Maritzburg and they merely survived relegation that season. He was at Free State Stars when they were relegated and the same happened at Polokwane City



“Last season he was with Black Leopards and the same thing happened. The players were worried that they are trying everything but the results are just not coming. He was quietly released by the club last week,” said the source.



Anas joined TS Galaxy in August this year from Black Leopards who got relegated at the end of last season. But has struggled to excel, making just three appearances and failing to find the net.



In 2017, a post-match interview by Anas went viral after he thanked his wife and girlfriend. He, however, denied being unfaithful, saying, “My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend.”



