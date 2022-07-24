South Africa beats Morocco to win 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations

Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: safa.net

Banyana Banyana are the new queens of the continent after coach Desiree Ellis’ brave charges beat hosts Morocco to win a maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nation (WAFCON) title at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday 23 July 2022.



It was a tightly-contested final but in the end, the SASOL-sponsored South African senior women’s national team brushed aside the intimidating atmosphere created by the massive home support in the stands to win the match 2-1.



After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard running Jermaine Seoposenwe.



Magaia was not done and completed her brace with a tap-in in the 71st minute, again Seoposenwe being the main architect of the goal.



But Morocco fought back and pulled a goal back through Rosella Ayane in the 80th minute but it was a question of too little too late.



It had been years of heartbreak for the South African senior women’s national team after finishing as runners up five times, but the agony evaporated into the Morocco skies after the final whistle.



It was a glorious night for Banyana Banyana as Andile Dlamini walked away with the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award at a ceremony held on the pitch moments before the official handover of the trophy to the new champions.



Banyana Banyana were also named as the women’s National Team of the Year and SAFA president Dr Danny Jordaan was on hand to receive the title from Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe.