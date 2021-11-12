South Africa beat Zimbabwe to boost their World Cup ambitions

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

South Africa gave their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World African playoffs a major boost as they defeated the warriors of Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium.



The home side dominated the game for long spells and perhaps should have won by the solitary goal that gave them all the three points.



South Africa barely created clear cut chances but took advantage of the only one that came in the 27th minute when Keegan Dolly crossed for Mokoena who deftly headed home beyond the static Zimbabwe goalkeeper who could only watch as the ball landed in the net for 1-0.



The home side went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead but not much changed in the second half as the home side continued their strategy of sitting deep and trying to hit the home side on the break.



One of such breakaways resulted in a good chance for Khama Billiat but he hesitated as the chance evaporated after the Zimbabweans picked the pocket of a South African defender.



Deep into the time added on South Africa's Hlongwane sent a fierce drive goal wards but it was pushed onto the post by the Zimbabwean goalkeeper.



Bafana currently lead the group with 13 points whiles Ghana has 10 points and the two sides will clash at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday with the rainbow nation needing only a draw to progress whiles Ghana needs a win with a good goal margin.