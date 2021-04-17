South Africa artiste AKA fiancée Anele Tembe funeral service hold for Kwazulu-Natal

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Families and friends of Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, lay her to rest for Durban on Friday, 16 April.



Di fiancée of popular South Africa rapper, AKA die on Sunday after she fall from 10 storey building of one Cape Town hotel.



Di funeral service happun for Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre and her fiancé AKA, her family, friends, artist and also business associate attend.



During di service, her father Moses Tembe tok say di family no believe say Anele kill herself or she dey suicidal.



For im tribute wey one family friend Sandile Zhungu read, he tok say "Not a single member of my family go associate Anele wit suicide, to live no go be challenge for Anele.



On di contrary, Anele love herself so much dat she wan live more rather than less. As her father, I hereby state categorically say Anele no dey suicidal nor did she commit suicide."



"We need to understand di forces wey put us in di situation wey we find ourselves. Of course, we must - as a matter of extreme priority - deal wit di scourge wey don bedevil our youth; alcohol, wey dey overused and drugs."



Im tok say until Anele turn 21, she no go ever consider to take her own life as solution.



How Nellie Tembe take die?



Anele Tembe reportedly die on Sunday, 11 April afta she fall from di 10th floor of one Cape Town hotel.



Anele and im fiancé AKA bin visit Cape Town wen di incident happun.



But reports for local media dey suggest say Ms Tembe fit don take her own life.



Public broadcaster, SABC, dey report say for December, police bin intervene wen di 22-year-old bin attempt to jump from one hotel for Durban.



However, South Africa police tok say dem don begin investigate di circumstances around di death of di 22-year-old.



Di details around her death go form part of wetin police say dem go investigate.



