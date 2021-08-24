South Africa announce final squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Zimbabwe

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos has named his final squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications against Zimbabwe and Ghana.



Bafana Bafana will face Zimbabwe on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare before hosting the Black Stars at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg three days later.



The Belgian trainer will be in charge of his very first competitive match since taking over reigns as head coach of the Rainbow Nation.



Broos was appointed to replace Molefi Ntseki who was sacked after failing to qualify Bafana to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been dropped from the squad along with Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo.



Ethan Brooks who is 18 years made the final list for the two matches.



Bafana's 23-man squad in full:



Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).



Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs).



Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United).



Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark) & Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England).