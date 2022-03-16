Sounds like a joke - Jerome Otchere slams GFA over reason for delay in release of Ghana squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Ghana's delayed squad announcement is strategic - GFA PRO



Ghanaian Sports journalist, Jerome Otchere has slammed the Ghana Football Association for citing social media abuse as one of the reasons the Black Stars squad for the World Cup playoffs is yet to be announced.



Jerome believes it is a 'joke' to use social media abuse as a reason to stall the announcement of the squad.



"It’s untenable. Sounds like a joke." he wrote in response to a tweet by a colleague journalist, Thierry Nyan that reads "According to the GFA Spokesman social media abuse is one of the reasons why the Black Stars squad has not been released yet."



Ghanaians are being kept in suspense as they wait to know the players head coach Otto Addo will use to face Nigeria in the last round of the FIFA World Cup.



The spokesperson of the FA, Henry Asante Twum speaking to GhanaianTimes explained why the FA has decided not to release the squad.



“I know the players and their clubs have been informed and the coaches are in talks with the individual players as we speak," he told Ghanaian Times.



“It is a technical decision backed by management, and it is a well-thought-out and purely strategic move."



“They felt it’s a way of controlling or minimizing the abuse that normally takes place before games, especially on social media. Sometimes, the public abuse gets to the players and affects their mentality.”



He also revealed that the squad might not be announced at all but that can only be determined by the technical team.



“Coaches can choose not to go public at all and it’s within their right to do so.”



Meanwhile, Ghana are not the only country yet to announce their squad for the playoff games. Among the 10 countries, only Nigeria and Cameroon have announced theirs.



