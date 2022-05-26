Soton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl explains why Salisu played at left back against Leicester City

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Ghanaian defender Salisu Mohammed was deployed in an unfamiliar role of left back during his side's last English Premier League game against Leicester City.



The Saints who lost their 10 out of their last 13 matches in the season were handed a heavy 4-1 defeat by Leicester City on the final day at the King Power Stadium.



Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says that his hands were tied as he has both Tino Livramento and Romain Perraud and had to improvise.



“We have to take risks at 2-0 down. You open everything going on for an equaliser and it is normal that you try, but then we go and concede a third goal [straight after the penalty],” Hasenhuttl told the media during his post-match press conference.



“Sali [Salisu] is tucked inside, he is a centre-back, but we have no other options at the moment at full-back. This was his first time playing there and he did okay, but we know that we have problems in this position.



“We didn’t want to be as passive like against Liverpool. We wanted to show up. We did okay in the first half with the pressing, the way we played was okay, but there are still issues with our defending in some moments, which has not been good enough.” he added