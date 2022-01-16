Songo attacks GFA after Ghana draw with Gabon

Sports News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Black Stars critic, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo has lashed out on Ghana Football Association after Ghana failed to beat Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Songo has tagged the football heads as "foolish people" in a Twitter post while reacting to the disappointing one-all draw against the Panthers.



Ghana who were looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Morocco took an 18th-minute lead through skipper Andre Ayew.



After holding onto the lead for almost the remaining minutes, Jim Allavinah pulled parity for Gabon on the 88th minute.



Songo while expressing his frustration following the draw tweeted "Typing is cheap because of free Senior High School(SHS). Foolish people doing football. Bring yourself."



Ghana, although are yet to record a win, the Black Stars could qualify as one of the best third-placed teams if they managed to beat Comoro who has lost the first two games in the group.







