Son of Kotoko board chair weds daughter of KK Sarpong in lavish wedding

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Nana Boadu, the son of Asante Kotoko Board Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has married Asantewaa Sarpong, the daughter of former club chairman Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong.



Information gathered indicates that the newlyweds courted for years prior to their marriage.



Satisfied and in love, Nana Boadu and Asantewaa Sarpong on Saturday, August 28, finally tied the knot.



At a colourful ceremony in Kumasi, the two were supported by members of each family.



In addition, prominent people in the country including the top guns of Asante Kotoko graced the lavish ceremony to support the new couple.



Nana Boadu having followed in the footsteps of his father is currently the president of Unity Airlines as well as Unity Oil Company and Real Estates.



He has now abandoned bachelorhood and is set to build a family with his beautiful and lovely wife Asantewaa Sarpong.



