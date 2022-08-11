‘Someone is using my name to insult others’ – Frederick Moore denies ‘demonic board’ reportage

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Frederick Moore, a former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, has denied media reportage alleging that he is calling for a new CEO for the club because some current board members were 'demonic.'



According to him, unscrupulous individuals are impersonating him on Facebook by cropping his image and creating a page in his name to perpetuate that act.



He noted that, he had a good upbringing, therefore, he cannot denigrate people like the Facebook post referenced for the story in question is insinuating.



“Someone has cropped my foto [sic] from Facebook; the person is using my name to insult and denigrate others. Please note, that message is not from me. It is not how I was brought up,” Frederick Moore’s denial post on Facebook reads.







Background



There were some media reports that Moore, who is also a Chartered Accountant, had described some unnamed members of the Accra Hearts of Oak board as demons.



He is alleged to have said Hearts of Oak will continue to suffer unless the club appoints a new Chief Executive Officer to take over from the two board members.



“I think Hearts of Oak needs a new CEO to take over the job from those two demons that called them self-board members,” a Facebook post purported to be coming from Moore read.



Since the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season ended, Accra Hearts of Oak have been in the news for mostly bad reasons.



The club’s decision to sack some players described as surplus to requirement has been met with mixed reactions.



