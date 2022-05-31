Some women have been cursed because of that - Charles Taylor on Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Asampong Taylor has said that some men have cursed women to die upon discovering that they were deceived into taking of children which are not theirs.



According to Charles Taylor, the ordeal that men go through when such discoveries are made, compel them to take drastic actions like cursing the women.



He made this comment while reacting to the story of Nii Odartey Lamptey who discovered through a DNA test that his three kids with his ex-wife Gloria Appiah were not his biological children.



Charles Taylor acknowledged and praised Odartey Lamptey's new wife, Ruweida Yakubu for holding him down during the difficult moments.



"Ruweida has done well by holding my brother (Odartey) down throughout this period because I know it is not easy from where I sit. The other time Odartey told me that he even considered suicide because it was too much for him."



"Some women have been cursed to die by men because of issues like this and you can't fault them because the men go through hell," Charles Taylor added on Angel TV.



Background of the Odartey Lamptey divorce cases



Odartey Lamptey ended his first marriage with Gloria Appiah after discovering that all three kids he has been fathering for close to two decades are not his real children following a DNA test results.



The woman claims the former Anderlecht and Aston Villa player was the one who suggested artificial insemination after realizing he was infertile.



The issue went to court and after nine years of litigation even after the divorce, the case was closed with Odartey Lamptey getting a chunk of his properties back.



