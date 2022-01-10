Some Ghanaians predict win for Black Stars over Morocco AFCON 2021

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians expect the Black Stars to win



Ghana takes on Morocco in first game of AFCON 2021



Black Stars tasked to win AFCON 2021



Some Ghanaian football fans predicted victory for the Black Stars in their opening game against Morocco of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



The Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated the Black Stars last year in a friendly match last year but despite that most Ghanaians are confident that the Black Stars can overcome that setback and beat their Group C opponents.



The game between the Ghana versus Morocco is the 12 meeting between the two sides. The North Africans have won most the games against the Black Stars. The Atlas Lions have won 5, drawn 3 and the Black Stars have won 3 of the matches.



However, in an interview with some Ghanaians on the streets of Accra ahead of the Black Stars first game on Monday against Morocco, many expressed confident in Ghana winning the match.



A win for Ghana in this game would make qualification easier before facing other group opponents Gabon and Comoros.



Most of the people who spoke to GhanaWeb predicted either a 2-0, 2-1 or possibly a 3-0 win for the Black Stars in this game.



