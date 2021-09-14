Some Ghanaians happy with C.K Akonnor's dismissal

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have expressed satisfaction in the Ghana Football Association’s decision to sack Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor.



The GFA Executive Committee Council on Monday after a closed-door meeting to terminate the contract with coach Akonnor and his technical team which includes David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars.



Akonnor was appointed as the substantive coach in 2020 which saw him qualify Ghana to next year’s AFCON. But there were doubts about his ability to lead Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers having lost to South Africa and a win against Ethiopia.



Shortly after Akonnor’s dismissal, GhanaWeb.com took to the streets to gauge the mood of Ghanaians.



However, most people who interacted with GhanaWeb revealed their satisfaction in the firing of the former Asante Kotoko head coach.



According to them, Akonnor’s inability to control his choice of players was one of the main reasons which spelt doom for him.



Others also blame his inability to win matches convincingly as one of the proponents in calling for his sack.



Although the GFA has charged a 3-member committee to search for a new coach for the Senior National Team, the citizens advised the committee to be competent in deciding on who leads Ghana to the AFCON and World Cup in 2022.



Watch the video below:



