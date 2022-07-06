Some Ghanaian journalists behind Black Maidens ban - Oduro Safo claims

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A management chairman of the Black Maidens, Nana Oduro Safo, has made serious allegations against some Ghanaian journalists following the decision by CAF to ban the maidens from participating in the next two editions of the u17 competition.



He is accusing Ghanaian journalists of orchestrating the move, which has gone against the nation.



The Moroccan football association lodged complaints to CAF and accused Ghana of using five unqualified players to play in the first league of the FIFA U17 world cup qualifiers.



He attributed the problem to some "ungrateful journalists who, after the game, told the Moroccans that Ghana had used overaged players.”



He said this decision would affect women’s football, especially those who have reached the age of 17 and are ready to play for the maidens. They will not get the chance to exhibit their talent.



"Unfortunately, this has happened, but we have to make sure we prevent this from happening again going forward,” he said in an interview on Rainbow Sports.