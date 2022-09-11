Solomon Owusu on target as Odds BK beat Sandefjord in Norway

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu grabbed his very first goal of the season in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Saturday when Odds BK saw off Sandefjord Fotball.



Odds recorded a 3-1 away triumph over Sandefjord at the Sandefjord Arena in the round 22 fixture of the 2022 season.



The hosts opened the scoring of the match as they took the lead in the 27th minute through Fredik Flo.



Owusu who can also play as a central defender got the equaliser for Odds in the 38th minute after he was set up by former Norway youth player Mikael Ingebrigtsen.



Teenage defender Dennis Gjengaar put Odds in front for the first time in the game as he scored three minutes after the restart.



The 18-year-old scored again to increase the advantage for the away side with another assist from Ingebrigtsen in the 52nd minute.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian has one goal and one assist in 22 appearances for Odds in the Norwegian top-flight this campaign.



He has also scored once in two matches in the NM Cup.