Solomon Asante set to mark 100th appearance for Phoenix Rising

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian winger, Solomon Asante is close to achieving another golden footmark with Phoenix Rising Football Club should he make the starting line-up against San Diego Loyal at the Torero Stadium on Sunday, July 25.



The two-time [2019 and 2020] USL Most Valuable Player is just a game away from reaching a hundred [100] appearances for coach Rick Schantz’s side.



“This weekend, @Asante20Magic will appear in his 100th match with Phoenix Rising!”



The club announced via its Twitter handle.



Asante is enjoying a great season with PRFC having scored eight goals and six assists.



He was recently awarded the Player of the Week after his scintillating performance for PRFC in their 5-0 win over LA Galaxy II at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday night where the Black Stars forward recorded one goal and provided three assists.



Below is Solomon Asante’s achievement since joining Phoenix Rising FC:



Most Valuable Player [Fan’s Choice] – 2019



Golden Boot – 2019



Goal of the season – 2019



Assist of the year – 2019



Players Player of the year – 2019



USL Championship most assists in a season [17] – 2019[12]



USL Championship Golden Boot – 2019



USL Championship Most Valuable Player – 2019[13]



USL Championship team of the year − 2019[14]



USL Championship Most Valuable Player – 2020[15]



