Solomon Asante on target as Phoenix Rising FC defeat LA Galaxy 3-0

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Solomon Asante was on target on Saturday night to help his Phoenix Rising FC side to thrash LA Galaxy II 3-0 in the USL Championship.



Since the start of the 2021 season, the explosive winger has continued from where he left off last season and continues to be the star for his team.



At the Wild Horse Pass Stadium last night, Solomon Asante started for Phoenix Rising FC and made a huge impact.



The former TP Mazembe attacker scored in the 46th minute after latching onto a pass from Tate Schmitt before cutting in onto his favourite right foot and firing a fine strike into the net of LA Galaxy II.



With his equalizer sandwiching goals from Tate Schmitt and Santiago Moar, Phoenix Rising FC managed to cruise to a big 3-0 win against the opponent.



This season, Solomon Asante has now scored four goals after featuring in four matches for his team.



