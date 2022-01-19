You are here: HomeSports2022 01 19Article 1448785

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users turn heat on Kurt Okraku, Randy Abbey after Ghana's exit from 2021 AFCON

GFA President, Kurt Okraku GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association and his Executive Council member Randy Abbey have been criticized for their perceived role in Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some social media users have directed their anger at Kurt and Randy Abbey as being culpable for Ghana’s early exit at the 2021 AFCON.

Ghana left the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with just one point from three games played in Group C.

Defeats to Comoros and Morocco and a draw with Gabon handed Ghana its worst record in AFCON history.

The Black Stars summed up their atrocious spell in the tournament with a 2-3 defeat to Comoros Island on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The development has infuriated Ghanaians who are pointing accusing fingers at some persons who they believed played diverse roles in the disgrace.

Kurt Okraku, by virtue being the president of the GFA is being attacked for not doing enough to get Ghana the victory.

Randy Abbey who was part of a three-member committee that recruited Milovan Rajevac is also getting flaks for not picking the right man for the job.