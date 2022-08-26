Social media users troll Ronaldo, Manchester Utd after Europa League draw

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo are high on the social media trends following the 2022/2023 Europa League group stage draw held in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, August 26, 2022.



While rivals fan troll the three-time UEFA Champions League winners for playing Thursday night football, their club legend and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo's name is being dragged along as he will lead the pack in the Thursday night tournament.



Manchester United are drawn in Group E alongside Real Sociedad, Omonia Nicosia and Sheriff Tiraspol.



According to some users, Ronaldo's numbers are about to skyrocket facing opponents like Omonia and Tiraspol.



The new Europa League season will begin on Thursday, September 8, 2022, according to UEFA.



Check out some reactions below









No way the Europa League draw is over and there was literally no hype ????????????.



United and Ronaldo are so irrelevant these days ????. — Patrick Williams (@pwefc7) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo go Break the All time top scorer in the Europa League this season ???????? — MORRIS JAMES ????◃:✮.❃ (@morrszn) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo 59 Europa league goals in one season ???????? https://t.co/MOEECxqkFr — Amos.???????? (@_moskid) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo is really going to Enjoy Europa League



What are those names I am seeing in that group ???????????????? — KOMBO™ ????????????❤️ (@ultimate_kombo) August 26, 2022

Christiano Ronaldo after realizing he would be facing Omolola and black sheriff in the Europa league pic.twitter.com/fvJHeZ06w5 — Blue Mayor ????????WORLD CHAMPION???????? (@Ayowa9) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo’s first penalty against FC Sheriff in the Europa League. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8iNJV7GykS — J☔ (@Shadygize) August 26, 2022

Man United forcing Ronaldo to rehearse the Europa league anthem ????



pic.twitter.com/nhL65AZaVy — JEY ???????? (@MmoaNkoaaa) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo after seeing he’d face Sheriff Tiraspoll and Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League:



pic.twitter.com/JJpdNghNoi — Edmund ???? (@EdmundOris) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo already practicing the Europa league anthem….

What a passionate guy✌???? pic.twitter.com/l9Gf2wpBSf — ????????‍♂️ (@Gil_berrt) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo stat padding in the Europa League pic.twitter.com/hIftFdIj5L — RP ???? (@RonaIdoProp) August 26, 2022

Rashford letting Ronaldo try on his Europa league medal before they travel to Cyprus pic.twitter.com/OluloNReIN — Sign Some Players FC (@PrinterKevin) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo after scoring Hatrick against Omonia and Sheriff pic.twitter.com/CfpKFSgDMa — Chairman_Betumi???? (@Senior_betumi) August 26, 2022

Ref stopping Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring his 9th goal against Omonia Nicosa Gk in the Europa League pic.twitter.com/FlaOCLLoN3 — Trig (@Kharlerh) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo after scoring a penalty against mighty Sheriff Tiraspoll

and Omonia Nicosia in the europa league. pic.twitter.com/FjgZiggC4v — ganesh (@breathMessi21) August 26, 2022

Ronaldo after scoring a late tap in against @FotclubSheriff in the @EuropaLeague ???? pic.twitter.com/kH7fvyLQeI — Owusu Bempah Ayala (@Akwasi_Ayala) August 26, 2022

EE/KPE