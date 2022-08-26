You are here: HomeSports2022 08 26Article 1610888

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users troll Ronaldo, Manchester Utd after Europa League draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo are high on the social media trends following the 2022/2023 Europa League group stage draw held in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, August 26, 2022.

While rivals fan troll the three-time UEFA Champions League winners for playing Thursday night football, their club legend and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo's name is being dragged along as he will lead the pack in the Thursday night tournament.

Manchester United are drawn in Group E alongside Real Sociedad, Omonia Nicosia and Sheriff Tiraspol.

According to some users, Ronaldo's numbers are about to skyrocket facing opponents like Omonia and Tiraspol.

The new Europa League season will begin on Thursday, September 8, 2022, according to UEFA.

Check out some reactions below












































EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment