Social media users slam NSA for 'fake pictures' of Cape Coast stadium

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended on the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the poor state of the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the Black Stars FIFA World qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been the home venue for the Black Stars in the last couple of years but the deteriorating nature of the facility has become a major concern for many Ghanaians.



The bad state of the facility became a major topical issue in the county after pictures of the pitch hit the internet after the 65th Independence Day anniversary on March 6, 2022.



The NSA quickly set out after the independence parade to shape the pitch for the Black Stars game against the Super Eagles in the last week of March.



The NSA on Friday, March 11, 2022, shared a wide-angle photo of the venue with the caption: "Just 5 days into work on Cape Coast Stadium pitch after 6th March celebration and we're getting tremendous restoration. So far so good."



But Twitter users are largely expressing concern in their reactions with a number of them accusing the NSA of using filters to make the pitch look good when the situation is different on the grounds.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:





Just 5 days into work on Cape Coast Stadium pitch after 6th March celebration and we're getting tremendous restoration. So far so good ???? pic.twitter.com/0aZLN80Xaf — National Sports Authority, Ghana (@Gh_NSA) March 11, 2022

Funny organization, Jokers???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Platinum ???????????????????? (@SS9Platinum) March 12, 2022

5 days and the grass has supernaturally become green eeeiii… Don’t we respect the people of Ghana eeii — Bra Niako ???????????? (@niako1_niako) March 11, 2022

They sprayed food color ???? — Richie ???? (@rnyantakyi002) March 12, 2022

Sit there and behave as tho you are wiser than anyone. Sit there and think we are idiots. One day , you will be arrested for all this rubbish!! — Ohenebakwesi (@Ohenebakwesi3) March 11, 2022

you people shouldnt get me angry o. na small thing dey make dey vexxxxx.. saa an colour green 3ti3? gyama mo de photogrid n3y3 mo editing ohn? — Edward Asare (@NanaEkowAsare) March 12, 2022

Stop posting edited and filtered pictures.. just work on the damn pitch that is destroyed..the wisest thing to do was to cover the pitch how difficult is that? But people don't think in this country..after damaging the playing surface in Accra, look at cape coast pitch — 5 STAR GENERAL (@DJGunshot1) March 11, 2022

Look at the Accra pitch..it hasn't been the same since those December programmes — Louis Amedi (@louis_amedi) March 11, 2022

Lol edited picture ???? you people how you Dey see we Ghanaian koraaa — It's All Good (@kojo_Walters_) March 12, 2022

whoever is behind this account... you really need to respect the intelligence of Ghanaians. we're not stupid bro — Ibi Lieeeeeeee (@OMakafui) March 11, 2022

You think you can fool evryone ryt? How funny! You think we dunno how long it takes for grass growth? Or you doing fill ups and painting it green? Smh — Ben Men ???????????????????????????? (@BenMenLfc) March 12, 2022

You want me to clap for you on this lemon green pitch. The editor didn't force koraa????????????. Next time do your homework well???????? — Nana Yaw Nti (@NanaYawNti123) March 12, 2022