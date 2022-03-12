You are here: HomeSports2022 03 12Article 1489088

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Social media users slam NSA for 'fake pictures' of Cape Coast stadium

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended on the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the poor state of the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the Black Stars FIFA World qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been the home venue for the Black Stars in the last couple of years but the deteriorating nature of the facility has become a major concern for many Ghanaians.

The bad state of the facility became a major topical issue in the county after pictures of the pitch hit the internet after the 65th Independence Day anniversary on March 6, 2022.

The NSA quickly set out after the independence parade to shape the pitch for the Black Stars game against the Super Eagles in the last week of March.

The NSA on Friday, March 11, 2022, shared a wide-angle photo of the venue with the caption: "Just 5 days into work on Cape Coast Stadium pitch after 6th March celebration and we're getting tremendous restoration. So far so good."

But Twitter users are largely expressing concern in their reactions with a number of them accusing the NSA of using filters to make the pitch look good when the situation is different on the grounds.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below: