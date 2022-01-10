Social media users slam Black Stars for losing to Morocco

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana have earned the wrath of Ghanaians with their poor showing against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the opening Group C match of the 2021 Africa Cup Nations.



The Black Stars succumbed to a late Sofiane Boufal goal at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon.



The Black Stars were a pale shadow of themselves as the failed to glitter against the one-time Africa champions.



On social media, Ghanaians are roasting the Black Stars for not putting up a great show.



Coach Milovan Rajevac is also being criticized for not making early substitutions that could have switched the tie in Ghana’s favor.



Some players have also been singled out for criticism for their poor display in the game.



Read the reactions below





Ghana concede. Milo lines up three straight changes. Typical ????????‍♂️ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 10, 2022

The Black Stars is actually a representation of their president ???? — Casfordian SC (@TSDzidefo) January 10, 2022

If Black stars are not ready to play the ball they shouldn’t participate in any tournament So so broken heart????kwaaa

#TeamGhana — Oheneba Asamoah (@OhenebaAsamoa10) January 10, 2022

#AFCON2021 But if Ghana black star bi woman like she go give broken heart ❤️‍???? paaaaaa awwww Ama Ghana ???????????????? — Oteng_Antwi (@OtengAntwi5) January 10, 2022

No seriousness In the entire black star team — Alico boy (@adakabre6) January 10, 2022

Mani kroaa awu, nti Ghana Black Stars paa nie ????‍♀️ #CAN2021 #TeamGhana — Anita (@akosuakyere) January 10, 2022

2022 and u still Dey watch blackstars — Jonathan the photographer???????????????????? (@Amponsah__J) January 10, 2022

Low key. Black stars we shaa too much ????. Our tax money oo. Hmm. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s Son (@konkrumahson) January 10, 2022

It’s 2022 and Jordan Ayew still starts for Ghana. We’re coming home Chale ???????? — NUNGUA BURNA ( UTD FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) January 10, 2022

The way Asamoah Gyan dey hype wanna players on supersport ???? like he dey see Dede Ayew and Jordan ,as Ronaldo and Messi ???? — ????Broken Heart ???? (@broken_heart490) January 10, 2022

See how Dede Ayew killed himself for Ghana but Jordan Ayew roamed the pitch with the sweat of 1000 slaves????????low budget Lukaku. — CHOIR MASTER???? (@gyae_me) January 10, 2022