Social media users shocked, amused by reports of missing AFCON trophies

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana only country to play four consecutive AFCON finals



Ghana make final of 2010 AFCON final



Ghana's AFCON trophies missing



The reported missing of the four African Cup of Nations Trophies won by Ghana has triggered shock and amusement on social media with some Ghanaians petrified by the report.



Some social media users find the story funny as they struggle to accept that such prestigious element of the national history are nowhere to be found.



Some are also shocked that people will have the temerity to bolt away trophies which are meant for the country.



As reported by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the trophies which were won in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 are missing.



The head of Sports for Angel TV, Saddick Adams known popularly as Sports Obama recounted that the trophies went missing during the 1982 Coup.



“You know that CAF gives you a replica when you win the trophy but when you get the golden one when you win it four keeps. Before the 2019 AFCON, I asked questions about the four trophies that we have won and I was told that we lost the trophies during the Coup when the National Sports Council Officer was ransacked,” Saddick Adams added.



The Black Stars won four AFCON trophies in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982 under the stewardship of coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi and Fred Osam Duodo (1978).





Ah Ghana ein Afcon trophies reported missing?? When will this country be serious — Essel ???????????? (@thatEsselguy) February 16, 2022

Is it true Ghana’s AFCON trophies are missing? Whom do we ask ?

Good morning ☀️ — KOJO ASANTE (@asanteaegis) February 17, 2022

All four of Ghana’s AFCON trophies won in 1963, 1965, 1978 & 1982 have reportedly gone missing.



Journalist @SaddickAdams tried tracking them down before the 2019 AFCON but was told the trophies went missing when the National Sports Council Office was ransacked. pic.twitter.com/kWzH5lbgrz — JABULANI XI (@JABULANIXI) February 16, 2022

Afcon cup too get missing aaa Adoo D do am. ????????????????. Adoo D is finished ???? — LORD-NOSE (@lordnose6) February 16, 2022

I worked on this prior to Afcon 2019 and was told the Sports Council got looted so all national trophies went missing.



A member of the 1965 team told me they were given replicas then and the gold taken but those were no where to be found — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 16, 2022

4 AFCON trophies have gone missing. Put Ghana into rice. — Silas Joy, M.D.⚕️ (@officialsilasMD) February 16, 2022

The four AFCON trophies Ghana won, have been reported missing. What kinda circus did our parents born us into like this? ???? — ً (@_GR8MAN) February 16, 2022

Four Afcon Trophies won by Ghana ???????? are reportedly missing ,our South African Black Magic is working even beyond our boarders pic.twitter.com/GT0cv0HWK4 — Khaya Mhlongo (@khayam8) February 17, 2022

Ghana’s four Afcon trophies are missing? Ei koo bibinii ???????? — Eugene Kumasi Sarkodie ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) February 16, 2022

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies won in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 reportedly missing. pic.twitter.com/i7PLETvDqw — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) February 17, 2022