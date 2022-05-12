You are here: HomeSports2022 05 12Article 1536338

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars

Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey play videoBrighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey

Callum Husdon-Odoi close to Ghana switch

Eddie Nkteiah reportedly agrees to play for Black Stars

GFA in talks with Tariq Lamptey over nationality switch- Reports


Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement after a Ghanaian coach based in London revealed that English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey, has completed his nationality switch to Ghana.

The many reactions saw the defender's name hopped onto the top trends of Ghana Twitter.

Some have begun fantasising about how the Black Stars will shape up for the upcoming World Cup if the Brighton man and other top Ghanaian players born abroad complete their nationality switch before the tournament.

According to a Ghanaian coach based in the United Kingdom known as Coach Freddie, the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has completed the nationality switch from England to Ghana.

He said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM about Lamptey’s decision to play for Ghana.

According to him, the 20-year-old has already acquired his Ghanaian passport and is eligible for a call-up for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

“Tariq Lamptey’s switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest, I shouldn’t be saying this but the switch is done,” Coach Freddie said.

Along with Tariq, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi, and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah are all reportedly at the final stages of their nationality switch.



