Social media users react to Sammy Kuffour’s revelation that he once sold weed

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Social media users have reacted to Samuel Osei Kuffour's statement that he sold weed, worked as a shoeshine boy, and engaged in other misdeeds during his youth.



The Bayern Munich and Ghana legend disclosed that he sold drugs such as marijuana to fend for himself due to early life struggles.



Kuffuor is famously known for starting life as a shoeshine boy but the part of him leaving on the streets was revealed during an interview on Lifestyle TV with Erasmus Kwaw.



“I was a bad boy, I was a shoeshine boy, I was a wee seller, I was doing a lot of horrible things in my life as a young one,” he said.



The former AS Roma center-back played for Ghana between 1993 to 2006, going on to make 54 appearances and scoring three times for the West African powerhouse.



He also played a role at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Ghana's first-ever appearance at the global showpiece.



Below are some of the reactions on social media in the post below:





Massa Wo boa fior Ko Aden na mo te saaa. Someone said he started business with 30p now u too look at wat u saying. ???????????????????? — HUSH_TAG☝???? (@Benito34067171) May 2, 2022

Do you still do it, somebody need some. Eeeyyy Sammy you too. Hyymmm we all come from far. But be careful Dampare is listening — Nana Yaw Preko (@NanaYaw61086902) May 2, 2022

I am a strong advocate for, the legalization of medicinal weed / cannabis from Ghana ????????. The quicker we take advantage of this bulging BILLION dollar export market , the faster GHANAIANS and GHANA ???????? can benefit from its CASH rewards to build GHANA ????????. Let’s do #cannabisindustry — Titus Glavee (@Torgbui) May 2, 2022

True confession, every Saint has a past.

Life is full of mystery. — Thomas Mensah (@ThomasM44066352) May 2, 2022

From shoe shine boy to selling weed???????? — Festus Bill (@Citizen_Gunner) May 2, 2022

Which type weed are you talking about massa — dippaxl413 (@dippa_7) May 2, 2022

Ohk now we understand why u gave that stupid ball pass — Bee Man (@BeeMan24264486) May 2, 2022

So at the end of the day everyone was and still a gangster, then Why are we complaining about Nana Addos gansterism, eiiih Ghana ????????. ????. You like weed he like women, it all starts with W. — Giselle Thomson (@Giselle74113693) May 2, 2022