Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react to Evelyn Badu’s exclusion from Black Princesses squad for U-20 Women’s World Cup

Some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Ghana’s under-20 captain, Evelyn Badu from the Black Princesses squad for the FIFA for the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The current Young Women’s African Player of the Year was ruled out due to injury and has not been registered for the tournament.

In the squad list that was posted on FIFA’s website, Evelyn Badu’s name was not included in the 21-woman list.

However, the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, August 11, 2022 reported that the 18-year-old has rather picked up an injury and would not take part in the u-20 World Cup.

With the Black Princesses set to take on three-time champions, USA on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the first match at the u-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup, some Ghanaians are unhappy about Badu’s exclusion.

Some have taken to social media to share their frustration over the expulsion of Evelyn Badu who is one of the best players in the team.

