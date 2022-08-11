Social media users react to Evelyn Badu’s exclusion from Black Princesses squad for U-20 Women’s World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Ghana’s under-20 captain, Evelyn Badu from the Black Princesses squad for the FIFA for the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.



The current Young Women’s African Player of the Year was ruled out due to injury and has not been registered for the tournament.



In the squad list that was posted on FIFA’s website, Evelyn Badu’s name was not included in the 21-woman list.



However, the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, August 11, 2022 reported that the 18-year-old has rather picked up an injury and would not take part in the u-20 World Cup.



With the Black Princesses set to take on three-time champions, USA on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the first match at the u-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup, some Ghanaians are unhappy about Badu’s exclusion.



Some have taken to social media to share their frustration over the expulsion of Evelyn Badu who is one of the best players in the team.



Why is Evelyn Badu's name not on the registered official team sheets for the tournament? Is she injured or she wasn't registered? ???? pic.twitter.com/DqEcI0Lsuw — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) August 11, 2022

1st Frame…Evelyn Badu name listed



2nd Frame…Evelyn Badu out after last minute injury pic.twitter.com/B6l1hviCtQ — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) August 11, 2022

CONFIRMED: Injured Black Princesses Captain Evelyn Badu was not in Ghana's squad of 21 players registered for the #U20WWC.



Her absence will be a huge blow but better than presenting an injured player like Black Stars did with Wakaso at AFCON 2021. pic.twitter.com/2V9QMhxYXf — Mirpuri (@InterBoy1908) August 11, 2022

Evelyn Badu was left out in the Squad list as the Black Princesses prepares for Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/do4W0d5afm — KhayBryt⚡ (@BrytKhay) August 11, 2022

Evelyn Badu Sorry ????????????????.



Who led the registration.???? — Danny????????????..... (@_Danny_544) August 11, 2022

U20WWC



Big blow for Ghana ???????? as Evelyn Badu is omitted from the squad with injury, Afia Nyarko is the reported replacement . pic.twitter.com/7GpJVQL8jU — Wosoworld (@karlyboy71) August 11, 2022

The Evelyn Badu injury de3 ????. hmm — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) August 11, 2022

I believe in the Black Princesses !



Evelyn Badu no dey buh Sharon go show dem Pepper today. pic.twitter.com/1T4IFuv0Zd — Alompo (@alompo1) August 11, 2022

So now how do we score USA ???????? without Evelyn Badu. Eiiii???? — LaRgE®️ (@LaRgEwanZet) August 11, 2022

