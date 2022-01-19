Social media users react to Black Stars exit from AFCON 2021

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Black Stars have existed the 2021 AFCON tournament after losing to Comoros

A cross-section of Ghanaians have taken to social media platforms particularly Twitter to express their disappointment in the senior national team, the Black Stars, following their exit from the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament after suffering a humiliating 3-2 defeat to debutants in the competition, Comoros.



In their final Group C game against the Islanders, the senior national team went down by a goal from Comoros captain El Fardou Ben Nabouhane after just four minutes into the game.



Things went from bad to worse after Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute after he stuck his leg out in an attempt to win a 50-50 ball against the goalkeeper of Comoros inside the penalty box.



Comoros doubled their lead in the 62nd minutes through Ahmed Mogni – a score that shattered hopes of many Ghanaian football lovers of a possible comeback.



However, the Black Stars mounted a spirited effort in a bid to stage a comeback.



The efforts of the team were rewarded after substitute, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom headed home a consolation goal from a Daniel Kofi Kyereh corner kick.



The Black Stars continued pushing and were eventually rewarded with an equalizer through defender Alexander Djiku who tapped in from a cross.



With minutes to end the game, Comoros ended Ghana’s hopes of a comeback when Ahmed Mogni scored his second in the game to make it 3-2 for the Islanders.



Some Ghanaians after the match have lambasted the team and its head coach, Milovan Rajevac over their disappointing campaign. There are calls for Milovan Rejevac to resign but the Serbian in a post-match conference said he was focused on securing a World Cup spot for the Black Stars.



2015 Blackstars lost in the final

2017 Blackstars eliminated in the semis

2019 Ghana eliminated in the Round 16

2022 Ghana out in the Group stage — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 18, 2022

Kumasi Asante Kotoko team alone will score Comoros - charle this be some hard pill to swallow - GFA bribery and things has completely destroy the Blackstars we used to know — CLINTON (@LilMoGh) January 18, 2022

Black stars we go do. Black stars do or die. pic.twitter.com/0O4QhIbl1d — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) January 18, 2022

this Black Star be fraud!! — Malik Ofori ???????? (@malikofori) January 18, 2022

If you want to have a bad day, I will recommend you to support the black stars. They will do it very quick ???????? — Mr. Pressdent???????? (@Korsogyimi) January 18, 2022

One cannot just trust this black stars team???? — Abynaar Dvice???????? (@AbynaarDimple) January 18, 2022