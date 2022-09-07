Social media users react in shock to Chelsea's sacking of Thomas Tuchel

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Football fans have been shocked to learn that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been fired.



Football fans including Chelsea fans have been hit with shock after the club announced that they had parted ways with Tuchel after nearly three years with the club.



The German's dismissal comes after a string of inconsistencies in results since the start of the season, culminating in a humiliating 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening day of the UEFA Champions League.



Although the majority are stunned, some believe firing a coach after a short run of poor results is a Chelsea trait, a precedent set by a former owner, Roman Abramovich, and now followed by a new owner, Todd Boehly.



Thomas Tuchel managed his 100th game as Chelsea manager in the defeat to Zagreb and was hoping to do so again, but it all appears to be a pipe dream.



"It's nice, 100 is very nice. I hope there will be another 100 then another 100 coming," he said as quoted by the club's website.



He recorded 62 wins, 19 draws, and 18 losses within his period as Chelsea manager. He won three major titles, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.



Check out the reactions below







Omo that Thomas Tuchel news shock me tbvh i got no idea seeing this happening NGL???? — Newton Kingston (@newtonkingston1) September 7, 2022

This Thomas Tuchel news shock me ???? — Babatunde (@Babatun68971748) September 7, 2022

WTF Tuchel sacked??? It was a shock ngl???? Thanks for everything Boss!!???? #ThomasTuchel #Chelsea #CFC — Shuvam Sankhi (@shuvamsankhi1) September 7, 2022

Thank you Thomas Tuchel, what a shock, such a class individual and coach that open my eyes to what was possible once again at Chelsea Football Club ???? — Caden Charpentier (@CCharp16) September 7, 2022

This thing shock me sha!! After giving him the players he wants, no time whatsoever to even see how he uses them!! This Boehly guy no get chills o!!



Thomas Tuchel absolutely deserves time, Chelsea f-up abeg pic.twitter.com/vHHXhNO8k3 — D4NZ0 (@__DANZ0) September 7, 2022

That's a major shock! Come on @Arsenal get in there and sign him up! #ThomasTuchel https://t.co/5JpaHvBisB — PAUL MCDERMOTT (@_PMcDermott) September 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked! What an absolute shock that is! #Chelsea #Tuchel — James Raynes (@JamesRaynes1) September 7, 2022

This has come as a shock



Thank you Thomas Tuchel, your place in our history will never be forgotten.



I'm ashamed to see that again another manager wasn't given the time he deserved after all he done for us through the pandemic and our sanctions#ChelseaFC#Tuchel — Luke ???? World Champions⭐⭐ (@GoozeeLuke) September 7, 2022

I’m at work in genuine shock and disbelief. I can’t believe Thomas Tuchel has been sacked, what an absolute disgrace, @ChelseaFC! — C A R E F R E E (@CarefreeEdition) September 7, 2022

This Thomas Tuchel sack still dey shock me, make I use one Ckay song ease my mind first. ???? — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) September 7, 2022

From preparing to sign a new long-term contract to getting the SACK....This is a huge shock ????



But Thank you Thomas Tuchel ???? pic.twitter.com/z6CxU5tqFI — Williams ©️ (@CFCNewsReport) September 7, 2022

Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel is the biggest shock in this century???? — balanced breed (@e_nartey7) September 7, 2022

Me seff I shock say Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel.. eii mmoa ???????????? — Adenta Escobar???????????????? (@PaddyEric_) September 7, 2022

Not even a Chelsea fan and yet i am shocked. The board is making a big mistake by sacking Thomas Tuchel. — Rony (@nathanirony) September 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel sacked.



Shocking but normal.



Todd Boehly continuing with the trusted and established legacy of the club. pic.twitter.com/eHgU6th402 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 7, 2022