Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react in shock to Chelsea's sacking of Thomas Tuchel

Football fans have been shocked to learn that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been fired.

Football fans including Chelsea fans have been hit with shock after the club announced that they had parted ways with Tuchel after nearly three years with the club.

The German's dismissal comes after a string of inconsistencies in results since the start of the season, culminating in a humiliating 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening day of the UEFA Champions League.

Although the majority are stunned, some believe firing a coach after a short run of poor results is a Chelsea trait, a precedent set by a former owner, Roman Abramovich, and now followed by a new owner, Todd Boehly.

Thomas Tuchel managed his 100th game as Chelsea manager in the defeat to Zagreb and was hoping to do so again, but it all appears to be a pipe dream.

"It's nice, 100 is very nice. I hope there will be another 100 then another 100 coming," he said as quoted by the club's website.

He recorded 62 wins, 19 draws, and 18 losses within his period as Chelsea manager. He won three major titles, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

